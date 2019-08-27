Milliken Boosts Investment in Asia

Staff Report
Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., recently revealed plans to construct a new, state-of-the-art chemical manufacturing plant and knowledge center in Asia. Expected to begin operations in Q1 2021, the facility expands Milliken’s chemical manufacturing footprint to support increasing demand across Asia, including rapidly growing markets in India and China. The company currently operates an applications lab and technical service and sales office in Singapore, and recently celebrated its 20-year presence in the region.
The new plant will have the capability to manufacture several integral Milliken plastic additives that bring sustainability and production benefits to the global plastics industry. Primarily, the location will produce the company’s Hyperform family of nucleating agents for PP and PE, along with specialty colorants for a broad range of product applications, including home and laundry care, personal care, industrial and institutional cleaners, and polyurethane foams.
“Milliken’s commitment to our growing markets in Asia is unwavering. With this investment, we hope to expand the positive impact innovative chemical manufacturing can contribute to the region and to the world,” said Allen Jacoby, senior v.p. of the plastics additives business of Milliken’s Chemical division.
Noted Zhaolin Zhou, Asia Pacific v.p. of Milliken’s Chemical division, “This new manufacturing facility strategically positions us to better serve our customers throughout Asia. Localized production capabilities and increased technical expertise will allow us to rapidly customize our solutions to meet the evolving and diverse needs of the Asia market.”
The plant will be staffed with a skilled workforce including R&D chemists, chemical engineers, and technical support. Milliken invites those interested in employment opportunities at the location to use the company career website—milliken.com/careers during first quarter 2021.
