Milliken's PP Clarifier Receives Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastics Recyclers

Industry workhorse PP clarifying agent Millad NX 8000 from Milliken Chemical, Spartanburg, S.C., has received Critical Guidance Recognition from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). This prestigious recognition for innovative materials validates that Millad NX 8000 is compatible with plastic packaging recycling. To date, Millad NX 8000 additive is the only PP clarifying agent to receive Critical Guidance Recognition from APR, a national trade organization whose efforts are aimed at identifying and eliminating barriers to successful commercial recycling.

Said APR’s president and CEO Steve Alexander, “At APR, we believe Milliken is at the forefront of plastics recycling and sustainability and have no doubt the company will continue to make a significant difference across the global plastics industry." Through APR’s Recognition Program, the Milliken clarifier successfully underwent rigorous testing using the trade group’s Critical Guidance Documents. The testing protocol, which differs by material, is designed to simulate the recycling process, including grinding, separating, cleaning and reprocessing. Test results showed that Millad NX 8000 met or exceeded the most stringent guidance of the Critical Guidance Documents, indicating that the clarifier does not adversely affect the recyclability of PP parts. This achievement can be attributed to Milliken’s extensive quality control regimen and the clarifier’s high product purity.

Millad NX 8000 clarifier’s advanced technology improves the aesthetics and processability of PP, encouraging broader use of this lightweight plastic with a low carbon footprint. Also, PP clarified with Millad NX 8000 has earned the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) eco-label for lower energy consumption. UL has confirmed that the processing of resin containing Millad NX 8000 clarifier requires lower energy consumption than other PP that uses traditional clarifiers. Lower processing temperatures can deliver energy savings that benefit both manufacturers and the environment.