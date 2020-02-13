Molding 2020 Sells Out Exhibits, Sponsorships

On Feb. 10, six weeks prior to the event kicking off on March 17, Molding 2020 sold out the exhibit space availablet at its venue, the Westin Chicago in Lombard, Ill. In total, 56 companies will be exhibiting at Molding, breaking the record set for the event last year in Indianapolis. In addition, the 16 sponsorships available for the event—at platinum, gold and silver levels— have also been sold out.

In addition to 56 exhibitors, Molding 2020 will feature 60 presentations from representatives all along the injection molding supply chain. For the first time ever, Molding will also feature an injection molded parts competition—Hot Shots—with the winner named at the event following judging by attendees.

Originally organized by Executive Conference Management starting in 1990, Molding was purchased by Gardner Business Media, publisher of Plastics Technology magazine, in 2014. Since 2015, the event has been organized by Gardner.

Molding 2020 (March 17-19; Westin Chicago, Lombard, Ill.) has sold out its sponsorships and exhibit space, breaking the record for exhibitors set at Molding 2019 (pictured).