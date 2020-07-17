Moldworx Consolidates into New Facility to Expand Business in Medical, Silicon Wafer Markets

Full-service contract manufacturer Moldworx, LLC, Gilbert, Ariz., has plans for further expansion and has consolidated into a new 24,000+ sq.ft. facility that allows it to combine its mold and equipment manufacturing facility with its injection molding facility. The company specializes in custom design and build of injection molds, precision automation, assembly and laser marking equipment and injection molding of engineering thermoplastic components for a range of markets. Medical and silicone wafer markets are in the plans for expansion.

Moldworx’s injection molding department recently added two injection molding presses which brings its total to 10 ranging from 55 tons to 400 tons. The company plans to begin offering White Room molding services for the medical industry in addition to its contract manufacturing services that include overmolding, heat staking and the development of automation for product assembly and work-flow process design and engineering.

Recently, the company began making FDA approved face masks to help fill the demand for these items due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company was contacted via Facebook by someone wanting to 3D print face masks through the #makethemasks movement. Moldworx was able to modify the original 3D printing file, create an injection molded version and then design and build the mold.

The masks are made from a pliable TPU material, comfort fitting with reusable, replaceable FDA approved N95 filter elements. The mask accommodates these simple filter elements or a twist-on cartridge filter that is currently produced by W.L. Gore. To date, Moldworx has produced 2,000 masks to be donated to healthcare professionals in Arizona. Said Moldwrokx president and CEO Jim Taylor, “We estimate we can produce and ship 2,400 units a week with the ability to quadruple production if needed.