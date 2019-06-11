Mondi Develops Pouch Made from Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic

Mondi Group has led Project Proof, a Pioneer Project facilitated by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF). The project has created a proof-of-concept prototype flexible plastic pouch incorporating a minimum of 20% post-consumer plastic waste originating from mixed household waste. The pouch is suitable for packaging household products such as detergent.

Mondi will now develop the prototype further to ensure it can be rolled out as a commercially viable product for its multinational customers. This will support Mondi’s work as a signatory of the New Plastics Economy Commitment to ensure a minimum of 25% of post-consumer waste is incorporated across all its flexible plastic packaging where food contact regulations allow by 2025.

Mondi spearheaded Project Proof to examine whether it is possible to produce two new flexible plastic packaging products: a recyclable plastic for flexible packaging made with a percentage of post-consumer waste; and a form fill and seal (FFS) pouch for food applications. Aiming to replace multilayer laminates, often found in food packaging, and therefore increasing recyclability.

The pouch is said to have excellent construction, seal strength and zipper integrity. Its appearance is reminiscent of recycled paper with the mixed plastic material creating little flecks of inconsistent coloring.