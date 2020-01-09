  • PT Youtube
1/9/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

NDC Names Perry V.P. Sales/Marketing

Gauging specialist hires sales veteran to lead global team.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Gauging specialists NDC Technologies has named John Perry  vice president of sales and marketing. In his role, Perry will be responsible for leading NDC’s global sales organization, executing the company’s go-to-market strategy and accelerating pipeline growth across the company’s key vertical markets.

NDC Hires Perry and VP Sales and Marketing

"John brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him playing a key role in driving our marketing and sales growth activities,” says Marti Nyman, NDC president. “John’s sales leadership and strong track record of selling across global markets will be a valuable asset to our company’s plans for accelerating growth and expanding our market presence. We’re thrilled to welcome John to the NDC team.”

Perry takes over the reins from Randy Luffman, who is retiring . Luffman joined NDC in 2012, and his sales leadership and strategic acumen played a key role in positioning the company in the global market.

Perry brings more than 18 years of sales and leadership experience in the technology sector to NDC. He joins NDC from Emerson Electric, where he was the Americas Regional Leader responsible for directing the sales organization and driving significant annual revenue growth for the company’s automation and controls business. While there, his team focused on the sales of Emerson’s PLC controls, IIOT-enabled hardware and cloud-computing platform, and industrial communication products within the power generation market. 

