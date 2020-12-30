Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  AutoBeat Daily |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
End Markets | 1 MINUTE READ

New CEO for Stork IMM

The Dutch injection molding machine supplier announced that Martin Essink will now lead the company, taking over for Oscar de Gruijter, who will depart Jan. 1.

Stork IMM’s (Hengelo, Netherlands; North American representation via Chudleigh Sutch) board has announced that as of November 2020, Martin Essink was named the new CEO. Oscar de Gruijter, who became CEO in May 2017, will leave the company Jan. 1.

Martin Essink has worked with Stork for several years as investment manager on behalf of its private equity shareholder Wadinko N.V. Essink’s work experience features stints in the plastics industry, including 12 years as the director of packaging producer EuroMouldings BV (Nijverdal, Netherlands).

Stork machines range in clamp force from 200 to 2000 tons and focus on high-speed packaging applications. The company has dedicated lines for specific applications including the Potline for flower pots, Crateline for logistics packaging, Foodline for food packaging, Pail-Line for buckets, and the Plus-line for high speed and thin-wall applications.

