New Concepts in PET Wine & Vitamin Bottles

New shapes and PCR content have recently been introduced to two very different PET bottle markets by Amcor Rigid Packaging. For wine bottles, Amcor showed off its most recent design concepts at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium at Cal Expo in February in Sacramento, Calif. One example, shown here, is a concept pairing a stock cylindrical 375-ml bottle with an overcap, in this case adhered to the twist-off closure beneath it. Another example is the “flat” 750-ml wide bottle commercialized two years ago in Europe by UK company Garçon Wines, which is just now bringing it to the U.S. Its shape saves space, and it also contains post-consumer recycled PET, though Amcor won’t reveal the amount.

On the other hand, Amcor is proud to unveil what’s said to be the first PET multivitamin container made of 100% PCR. Made for L.A.-based Ritual, it comes in two sizes, 100 and 150 cm3. Ritual is an environmentally conscious firm started in 2015.