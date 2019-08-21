New Distributor Offers Customized Material Procurement

Staff Report
New start-up materials distributor Executive Polymer, LLC, Northborough, Mass., boasts a combined 60 years plastics industry experience, specifically expertise with resins and compounds, according to founder and CEO Gregory Bagnoli. The company is basing its business on ‘customized polymer distribution with a heightened focus on value added services beyond material procurement’. Included are on-site warehousing and order fulfillment, down packing, re-packaging, and the ability to service both small and large volume requirements.
Executive Polymer represents a portfolio of resins from global manufacturers to serve a broad range of North American end markets, including consumer goods, electronics, building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and energy. Resin offerings currently include PE, PP, PS, ABS, PC, nylons, polyolefin elastomers and TPUs.
We’d rather send you $15 than rely on our crystal ball…
It’s Capital Spending Survey season and the manufacturing industry is counting on you to participate! Odds are that you received our 5-minute Plastics survey from Plastics Technology in your mail or email. Fill it out and we’ll email you $15 to exchange for your choice of gift card or charitable donation. Are you in the U.S. and not sure you received the survey? Contact us to access it.
Help us inform the industry and everybody benefits.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Dimensional Stability After Molding: Part 1
The degree to which molded parts shrink as they cool is largely dependent upon the composition of the material being processed.
-
Renewable PLA Polymer Gets 'Green Light' For Packaging Uses
Polylactic acid, first synthesized a half-century ago, has finally arrived as an alternative to PET, HIPS, PVC, and cellulosics in some high-clarity packaging roles.
-
Plastics That Conduct Heat
Helping electronics, lighting, and car engines keep cool are some new roles for hermoplastics that are formulated to replace metal or ceramic.