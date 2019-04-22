New, Largest Boy Machine Arrives in U.S.

The first of the new Boy 125 E injection presses (137.5 U.S. tons), introduced in Europe last fall at the Fakuma show, recently arrived at the Exton, Pa., lab of Boy Machines Inc. It was displayed at the company’s three-day open house in April, where it was overmolding TPE onto PP with the aid of Boy’s 2C S secondary injector and LR 5 linear robot.

To expand awareness of Boy’s LSR molding capabilities, one entire day’s program was devoted to LSR, with speakers from Boy, RD Abbott, Elmet, M.R. Mold, Kipe Molds, Graco, and Momentive. Also, two of the five machine cells operating at the event were running LSR. The company’s smallest machine, the all-electric, tabletop Boy XXS (7 tons), was outfitted with a cartridge-fed LSR dosing system from EMT Dosiertechnik in Germany. It ran a 0.3 g duckbill valve (0.27 cc) in 30 sec. It was also outfitted to communicate data to a production-monitoring system from Smart Attend. A Boy 35 E (38 tons) ran LSR baby nipples in four cavities and 20 sec with a Graco-Fluid Automation system feeding from 5-gal pails.