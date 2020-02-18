  • PT Youtube
2/18/2020

New Machine Model Available With Online Ordering for the First Time

A new special model of injection molding machines from Germany’s Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG will be available for online ordering in Germany and Austria for the first time ever.

Germany’s Dr. Boy GmbH & Co. KG (U.S. headquarters in Exton, Penn.) announced that the BOY 35 E PRO, with 35 tons of clamp force, can be ordered online via the machine manufacturer’s website. A spokesperson for the company said that at this time it doesn’t intend to offer the online purchase option for U.S. customers.

This injection molding machine is only available with the SP 96 injection unit and screw diameters from 24 to 32 mm. An open 35-mm nozzle is standard, with a 1/2-in option available. The mold height has been reduced to 150 mm (about 6 in) from 200 mm (approximately 8 in). Boy is also making seven other options available, including Euromap 67 interface, core pull control and four freely programmable inputs/outputs. The machine features the Procan Alpha 2 control instead of the newer Procan Alpha 4 introduced in 2016. Utilizing a servomotor drive for its hydraulic pumps, the energy efficient, compact machine has a footprint of just over 20 ft2.  

BOY 35 E PRO

The BOY 35 E PRO provides 35 tons of clamp force in a footprint of approximately 20 ft2.

