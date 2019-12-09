New Ownership Heads PolySource

Resin distributor PolySource, Independence, Mo., is now owned by senior leaders president Grant John and co-owner and v.p. Damien Couch. The new co-owners note that now retired founder Greg Jacobson established a foresight for flawless service to the customer that could only be authenticated by the culture of the company. Established in 2000, PolySource specializes in engineered resins serving multiple market segments.

Early in their careers with PolySource, John and Couch were groomed as future leaders of the company in order to accelerate the growth of the organization. They have a combined 32 years of experience during which PolySource grew significantly. More than just distributors, PolySource offers plastic processors expert consultants with application development methods solving material challenges. Said John,“I’m appreciative for the leadership served by Jacobson, his belief in company culture and his pioneering spirit; I’m eager to advance the tradition of success. The shared professional vision with my co-owner, Couch, will be focused on the value PolySource delivers to customers as problem solvers stemmed from a technically capable sales team.”

Plastics Technology (PT) has reported on this technically advanced materials distributor’s expansion in resin offerings, such as the recent addition of Polyplastics USA’s Topas cyclic olefin copolymer (COC)--a glass-clear and incredibly pure plastic for healthcare,packaging, and electronics applications. PT also featured the PolySource team’s expertise in helping processors with materials selection in an April 2019 article titled, “Is a New Crop of Processors Emerging with More Materials Know-How?”, as well as its expertise in alternatives to nylon 66 during a nearly two-year period of shortages in nylon 66 key intermediaries. (PolySource also was recognized twice by Plastics News Best Places to Work (2017, 2019) and five times as INC 5000 fastest growing company.)