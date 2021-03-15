New President & CEO Joins Resin Technology Inc.
Robert Rosales to head purchasing consultancy RTi
Fort Worth-based purchasing consultancy Resin Technology Inc. (RTi) has announced the appointment of Robert Rosales as president and CEO. Prior to joining RTi, Rosales co-founded Haven Management Group and Haven Sales & Marketing, which provided consulting services in the areas of marketing, innovation, consumer insights, commercialization, business strategy, and sales support to foodservice and retail food manufacturers.
Rosales has held a broad range of leadership positions with Procter & Gamble, Frito Lay, and ConAgra Foods, managing businesses spanning more than one hundred categories and over 300 brands and private labels across all temperature states as well as direct and DSD supply chain networks.
Said company co-founder Bill Bowie, “Robert is a tremendous addition to the RTi organization. The breadth and depth of his experience will usher in a new period of growth for our company.” Added co- founder Garland Strong, “Robert’s vast experience working with some of the world's largest manufacturers, retailers, and distributors will accelerate the company’s ability to showcase our industry-leading capabilities in the areas of plastics, paper, sustainability, and packaging innovation.”
Rosales replaces former president & CEO Pete Suerken, who has accepted the position of president & CEO of the Quality Supply Chain Cooperative. Founded in 1998, RTi is a leading advisory service specializing in resin, paper & resin-based packaging, and packaging sustainability.
