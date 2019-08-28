New Toshiba Plant Fully Operational

Less than a year ago, the Injection Molding Division of Toshiba Machine consolidated its operations from two locations into a standalone, 58,000 ft2 facility, doubling its footprint in the Midwest. Located just a few blocks from Toshiba’s North American headquarters and Midwest Technical Center, the facility is now in full assembly mode, resulting in faster deliveries of all-electric and servo driven hydraulic injection molding machines ranging from 30 to 390 tons and additional capabilities not previously available.

“We started moving into our new building in May 2018,” said project sales manager Mike Werner, who led the overall transition from two locations into one. “Over the past year, we’ve created one of the efficient injection molding operations in the U.S. Today, we have over 100 machines in inventory and ready to sell molders across the U.S,” he added.

Among their new capabilities, Toshiba can power up machines for test runs, make software updates, handle special options on custom orders and provide complete inspections of machines prior to shipping. As a result, new machine installations that used to take three or four days at a customer’s location can now be done in just a few hours.

Werner credits the enhanced capabilities to the addition of new team members such as Ryan Lang, assistant project manager. “Ryan has done an excellent job of streamlining assembly processes, managing our parts and service department and increasing overall efficiency,” said Werner. “We also have more technical people in the field who can help install and troubleshoot customers’ machines,” he added.

In addition to expanding their Midwest plant, Toshiba has teamed up with the Polymers Center of Excellence on opening a state-of-the-art educational facility in Charlotte, N.C.