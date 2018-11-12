New Twist on 3D Blow Molding

Related Topics:
3D suction blow molding is known for its ability to mold automotive and appliance ducting in complex shapes with minimal trim scrap. As shown here, sports equipment is another opportunity for this technology. This paddle-ball racket was molded of a mix of nylon 66 and 6 with 18% glass. The parison for the hollow handle is wrapped in a complete 360° turn. The machine used was an ASPI model from S.T. Blow Moulding in Italy, such as was exhibited at NPE2018 in Orlando (see April NPE preview).
Editor PickBlow Molding at NPE2018: Blow Molding Systems Run the Full Spectrum at NPE
Machines for every process—shuttle, wheel, reciprocating-screw, accumulator-head, suction-blow, injection-blow, compression blow, and one- or two-stage stretch-blow molding—will be running in Orlando. There will be a host of new models, including electric and servo-hydraulic types.