New Twist on 3D Blow Molding

S.T. Blow Moulding’s 3D suction blow molding of a sports racket bends parison in 360° turn.

News Post: 11/12/2018

3D suction blow molding is known for its ability to mold automotive and appliance ducting in complex shapes with minimal trim scrap. As shown here, sports equipment is another opportunity for this technology. This paddle-ball racket was molded of a mix of nylon 66 and 6 with 18% glass. The parison for the hollow handle is wrapped in a complete 360° turn. The machine used was an ASPI model from S.T. Blow Moulding in Italy, such as was exhibited at NPE2018 in Orlando (see April NPE preview).

