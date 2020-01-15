New Year; New Look and New Resources

We’ve enhanced This Is Plastics to make it even easier for visitors to the site to learn more about the plastics industry and, most importantly, make our voices heard about important local, state and federal initiatives that impact plastics and recycling. Explore your new industry resource today and advocate for plastics with one click.
The Plastics Industry Association’s This Is Plastics website has been redesigned, changing its look and functionality in 2020.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Recycled Content: A Hot Trend in Packaging
Using recycled content in packaging reduces the environmental footprint of the package and incentivizes recycling. There are plenty of technical solutions to overcome the barriers.
-
Shell Chemicals Launches New Business: Shell Polymers
Shell Polymers says it will use a new production facility and operational philosophy to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.
-
Ford Goes Greener for Plastics
Research scientists at Ford Motor are finding the ways and means to make more-sustainable plastics for use in their vehicles. And some of the bio-materials being used may surprise you.