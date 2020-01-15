  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/15/2020

New Year; New Look and New Resources

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

The Plastics Industry Association's advocacy platform—This Is Plastics—has been redesigned and revamped in 2020.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

We’ve enhanced This Is Plastics to make it even easier for visitors to the site to learn more about the plastics industry and, most importantly, make our voices heard about important local, state and federal initiatives that impact plastics and recycling. Explore your new industry resource today and advocate for plastics with one click.

Check it out today.

 

Plastics Industry Association This Is Plastics

The Plastics Industry Association’s This Is Plastics website has been redesigned, changing its look and functionality in 2020.

 

RELATED CONTENT

  • Recycled Content: A Hot Trend in Packaging

    Using recycled content in packaging reduces the environmental footprint of the package and incentivizes recycling. There are plenty of technical solutions to overcome the barriers.

  • Shell Chemicals Launches New Business: Shell Polymers

    Shell Polymers says it will use a new production facility and operational philosophy to change the way day-to-day business in polyethylene is currently conducted.

  • Ford Goes Greener for Plastics

    Research scientists at Ford Motor are finding the ways and means to make more-sustainable plastics for use in their vehicles. And some of the bio-materials being used may surprise you.

Related Topics

Resources

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry