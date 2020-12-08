NewAge Adds Tubing Capacity in Coronavirus Fight

NewAge Industries has added 90,000 ft2 of production capacity at its Southampton, Pa. plant and expects to commission three new Davis-Standard silicone extruders early next year as part of a capacity increase to battle the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic. The company has also added 3600 ft2 to its existing plant for more cleanroom space.

This increased capacity will enable the processor to produce more of its branded AdvantaPure tubing sets, which are being used in the production of the COVID-19 vaccine. NewAge’s high-purity, technically designed and engineered flexible tubing and hose, has been critical to applications involved in test kits, virus detection equipment and front-line supplies.

The new silicone extruders will complement the company’s existing Davis-Standard equipment line-up, representing a nearly 25-yr business relationship. NewAge purchased its first Davis-Standard extruder and feedscrew in 1996 to support flexible PVC and PU tubing applications. About two years later, NewAge bought its first Davis-Standard silicone rubber extruder. Three additional silicone extruders followed that included the support the company’s AdvantaPure product line.

What’s more, NewAge has six Davis-Standard thermoplastic extruders that service five extrusion lines, two of which are dedicated to AdvantaPure’s AdvantaFlex TPE product offering. Davis-Standard has also completed control upgrades, provided laboratory periphery equipment and aftermarket support.

“Our business relationship with Davis-Standard is built on honesty and outstanding customer support,” notes Matt Bauer, production manager at NewAge. “Davis-Standard always has our best interest in mind when selling us equipment for any of our processes. When something is not right, they will make it right, no matter what. The quality of their machinery and customer service is the reason every extruder owned by NewAge displays the Davis-Standard nameplate.”

“NewAge is always innovating, which is something we appreciate at Davis-Standard because that’s a driver for us as well,” adds Larry Giammarco, regional sales manager at Davis-Standard. “Being able to deliver reliable and high-performance elastomer and thermoplastic machinery to support their goals over the years has been rewarding.”