Nexam Extends its Cooperation with Composites Manufacturer Diab

Sweden’s Nexam Chemical, manufacturer of heat-activated crosslinkers for plastics, is significantly expanding its collaboration with composites manufacturer Diab Group (U.S. office in DeSoto, Texas). Signed in 2015 as a development project, that collaboration agreement laid the foundation for new high-performance PET-foam products containing Nexam Chemical's Nexamite technology. The collaboration now generates growing business with increasing volumes for Nexam Chemical as Diab is experiencing strong growth in the PET-foam segment.

In 2014, Nexam launched the U.S.- patented Nexamite PBO (phthalic anhydride and bioxazoline), a multifunctional additive intended for use as a chain extender and crosslinker. In addition, it has been shown to be effective as a compatibilizer and scavenger in the manufacture of virgin polymer blends, engineering plastics and recycling of mixed plastics.

PET foam produced by Diab contains the property-enhancing Nexamite as a crucial component. Diab’s development will result in increased growth for Nexam Chemical, which will henceforth supply Diab’s production in Europe, North America and Asia.

Said Nexam CEO Johan Arvidsson, “The Nexamite technology provides major property improvements in PET foam and the market for PET foam is in continuous strong growth. Products with PET foam show strong competitive advantages in many applications, not least from a sustainability perspective. Our Nexamite technology in Diab’s products contributes to increased durability at several levels – by creating lighter and stronger materials, as well as by application in renewable energy such as wind energy.”

Diab is a global market leader in the development, manufacture and sale of core materials for various types of composite structures - including blades for wind turbines, in the manufacture of boats, aircraft, trains, buses and in building construction. Diab's materials are characterized by a unique combination of light weight, high strength, insulation and chemical resistance. By reducing the weight of the finished product and the need for maintenance, Diab's materials help to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact throughout the product's entire life cycle.