Nexam to Supply Diab with Property-Enhancing Nexamite for High-Performance PET Foam

Sweden’s Nexam Chemical, manufacturer of heat-activated crosslinkers for plastics has entered into 2020-2021 supply agreements with Diab Group (U.S. office in DeSoto, Texas), one of the four largest manufacturers of high-performance foam in the world. Nexam Chemical has been supporting Diab's production in Europe, North America and Asia since 2015, when the two collaborated on a development project for the production of such PET-based foam core materials for various types of composite structures - including blades for wind turbines, in the manufacture of boats, aircraft, trains, buses and in building construction.

Since then, Nexam’s U.S.- patented Nexamite PBP (phthalic anhydride and bioxazoline) multifunctional additive used as a chain extender and crosslinker has been a crucial component of Diab’s PET foam products. Said Nexam CEO Johan Arvidsson, “This is a very important event in Nexam Chemical's history. We have reached a very important milestone, which also enables us to feel great confidence, well beyond 2021. The total wind power market is in a strong growth and the PET usage in windmill blades is expected to increase sharply in the coming years. There is currently a challenging market situation. Therefore, it feels very nice to be able to announce this now. For Nexam Chemical, the collaboration with Diab and the volumes this generates are very important for our development in the performance chemicals area.”