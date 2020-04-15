Nexeo Plastics and BioLogiQ in Distribution Agreement for North America

Global thermoplastic materials distributor Nexeo Plastics, The Woodlands, Texas, is addiing to high-performance biopolymers to its arsenal. The company has entered into an agreement with BioLogiQ, Idaho Falls, Idaho, to distribute their specialty biopolymers in North America, serving companies who want to incorporate high-quality, more sustainable materials into their manufactured product portfolios. The BioBlend family of products include cost-effective, bio-based content NuPlastiQ with polyolefins, and compostable solutions that fit applications in blown and cast film extrusion, blow and injection molding and thin-wall thermoforming.

Said Brad LaPray, founder and chief executive officer at BioLogiQ. “We are very pleased to join the Nexeo Plastics partner family and bring more sustainable solutions to the plastics industry. There are clear synergies to partner BioBlend solutions with an industry leader like Nexeo Plastics.”

Effective immediately, Nexeo Plastics will carry and distribute BioLogiQ products in Canada, the United States and will provide logistics in Mexico, to include BioBlend XP, BioBlend XD and BioBlend BC product lines. Custom products to fit niche or specialty requirements can also be developed and produced leveraging BioLogiQ’s compounding expertise.

The BioBlend family of products incorporate NuPlastiQ biopolymer– a thermoplastic starch (TPS) created from potatoes or other plant-based renewable feedstocks – providing low crystallinity and high modulus strength, making plastic items potentially stronger than those made with pure polyolefins. NuPlastiQ biopolymers reportedly offer a stable shelf life, retain normal plastic functionality, can enhance strength even with reduced thickness, and are more beneficial to the environment.

Said Shawn Williams, president and CEO of Nexeo Plastics. “We are excited to partner with BioLogiQ to market their leading BioBlend products to customers seeking sustainable, high-performance materials. Their insights and creative materials deliver performance while addressing the ongoing calls of sustainability, bio-friendly and energy-saving characteristics of today’s modern manufacturers and consumers.”