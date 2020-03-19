Niigata Fills New Regional Sales Manager Role

Niigata Machine Techno USA Inc. (Elk Grove Village, Ill.) has appointed Gregory Lewis as regional sales manager for its injection molding division. Lewis brings more than three decades of technical sales experience in plastics to Niigata, most recently working at auxiliary equipment supplier Matsui America. Niigata said the position was created following the decision in 2019 to begin direct sales to customers after 37 years of third-party distribution in North America.

In this role, Lewis will lead Niigata USA’s Injection Molding Division sales team. From its North American headquarters in Illinois, Niigata offers and supports its complete line of injection molding machines, including its all-electric MD series, as well as a full line of Niigata horizontal machining centers.

Gregory Lewis has been named the new regional sales manager for Japanese equipment supplier Niigata’s North American operation.