Niigata Restructures North American Sales Structure for Molding Machines

Niigata Machine Techno USA, a global supplier of high-performance all-electric injection molding machines, has changed the way its systems are marketed and sold in North America. Effective immediately, the company will handle sales, service and support, parts and repair directly from its North American headquarters in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

Steve Cunningham, who was recently appointed general manager of Niigata Machine Techno USA’s Injection Molding Division, will head up this new operation. “We’re very excited to have Steve join our team,” says Tatsuo Sato, director of Niigata’s Injection Molding Division worldwide. “Steve’s knowledge of the plastics industry and the relationships that he’s built with molders and distributors will be critical as we move forward on expanding our 37-year presence in the North American injection molding market.”

The move represents a major operational change for Niigata, which previously contracted out injection molding machine sales and service to a third-party trading partner in the U.S. “By bringing these services in-house, we can better take advantage of opportunities to expand our presence in North America,” notes Sato.

Steve Cunningham, general manager of Niigata Machine’s U.S. Injection Molding Division.

Cunningham brings more than 33 years of experience to his new role at Niigata, including sales management positions with Toshiba Machine, Nissei, Maruka and others. As GM, he will focus on strengthening Niigata’s distribution network and increasing awareness of their high performance MD series of all-electric injection molding machines ranging from 55-900 tons, the company said.

Engineered and built in Japan, MD series machines are said to offer molders durability and high performance. “We have customers running Niigata machines that they purchased over 30 years ago,” says Cunningham.

