Nominations for Posthumous Hall of Fame Inductees Now Open

The Plastics Academy has opened the floor for posthumous nominations to the Plastics Hall of Fame.

Nominations for the 2020 posthumous class will close on Oct. 31. The Plastics Academy inducts living members to the hall during NPE years — the next is in 2021 — and posthumous members in the prior year.

The nomination form is available at www.plasticshof.org

Jay Gardiner, president of the Plastics Academy, stated that nominations should be detailed and reflect one or more of the following criteria: Significant scientific/engineering/equipment invention or breakthrough; development of an outstanding product/market/end-use niche or business endeavor; long and valuable service to a segment/constituency/discipline/association of the plastics industry; constructive, collaborative action with government/regulatory/academic/consumer/environmental groups, health/trade and/or other industry-related groups.

New posthumous members of the Hall will be inducted in March 2020 at the Plastics Industry Association’s spring board meeting.