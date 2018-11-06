Nordson Building New Hub for Flat Die Business

Nordson Corp. broke ground in November for a new world headquarters for its EDI extrusion and Premier fluid coating product lines, one that it says will include advanced equipment for enhancing die quality and more efficient systems for serving customers.

The 145,000 ft2 facility will be located in an industrial park near three existing Nordson sites in Chippewa Falls, Wis., including the current EDI headquarters and extrusion die manufacturing facility; a plant for Premier dies and all aftermarket service; and a technology center for R&D and lab trials. Relocation of these operations to the new facility will begin in the summer of 2019 and be complete by late 2020.

“The new global hub for our EDI brands will redefine the way that dies are built,” says John J. Keane, executive vice president in charge of Nordson’s Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) business. “Advanced manufacturing equipment will streamline workflow and produce dies with tighter tolerances. A complete reconfiguration of our operation will integrate people and resources previously deployed in separate locations, generating collaboration and synergy that will improve the customer experience and reduce lead times.”

The integration of people and resources will involve all functions—sales and order processing, design and engineering, machining and polishing, technical support, and administration.

Further investment in the Chippewa Falls facility planned by Nordson in the next few years will purchase still more new equipment as well as paying to upgrade existing systems. The building site includes room for expansion of up to 79,200 ft2.