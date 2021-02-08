Nordson Names New Veep, Pelletizing Manager

Nordson Corp. has named Jesus Crespo as vice president of its Polymer Processing Systems (PPS) division.

Crespo has 20 years of executive experience in industrial management. Most recently he was v.p. and general manager of Oshkosh Corp.’s OEM concrete mixer truck business, and previously he served as vice president and general manager of the Global Appliance Division of Illinois Tool Works.

Jesus Crespo



Nordson’s PPS products include BKG pelletizers, melt pumps, and melt filtration systems and EDI polymer extrusion and fluid coating dies. The PPS division is now part of the Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) segment of Nordson, formed in 2020 in a corporate business realignment and headed by Gregory P. Merk, executive vice president.

“Jesus has a proven track record of leading division-level transformations that revitalized businesses and drove organic growth,” said Merk. “He will focus our best resources to bring product and service innovations that make our customers more successful.”

Crespo’s appointment follows the announced retirement of John J. Keane, executive vice president, who is retiring after nearly 30 years with Nordson.

In a related development, Nordson BKG as named Curtis Hatchitt as market development manager for pelletizing. He will focus on expanding the market in the Americas for BKG pelletizing systems.

Curtis Hatchitt

“Curtis brings more than 25 years of experience with manufacturers of resins and compounds, giving him a deep familiarity with companies that use pelletizing systems such as ours,” notes Kevin Tuttle, General Manager, Americas. “His background includes serving customers in Mexico and Central America, which are key markets for BKG products.”

Hatchitt’s most recent positions were those of general manager at Vortex Liquid Color and v.p. sales at ANCOS. For ANCOS he developed markets for polymer finishing systems used by resin manufacturers. Previously he held positions of increasing responsibility at DuPont, DSM Engineering Plastics, Washington Penn Plastics, and SABIC.