Recycled Materials

Nova Chemicals, Revolution Partner on PCR Use in Plastic Packaging

The PCR will be available as soon as next month to help converters and brand owners achieve their sustainability goals.
#sustainability

Heather Caliendo

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

Nova Chemicals continues to increase the use of post-consumer recyclate (PCR) in flexible packaging. The company recently signed an agreement with Revolution where Nova Chemicals will sell recycled low/linear low-density polyethylene (r(L)LDPE) produced by Revolution. The agreement marks Revolution’s exclusive partnership with a resin manufacturer.

Revolution manufactures plastic films for a variety of consumer and industrial products and packaging, which they recapture after use to recycle and reuse in new products. This agreement will utilize a portion of this “closed-loop” plastic. Nova Chemicals will begin to provide these resins in January 2021.

Per the New Plastics Economy Global Commitments 2019 Progress Report, demand for PCR is expected to increase fivefold by 2025 (from a 2018 baseline) as brand owners work to reach ambitious goals for recycled content in packaging. Nova Chemicals will be offering a number of r(L)LDPE grades from Revolution with different melt indexes and densities to help bridge the gap. The grades are ideal for use in flexible packaging applications such as heavy duty sack, shrink and stretch wrap, agricultural film, poly mailers and pouches, as well as a range of molded goods.

“The relationship we’ve built with Revolution will have a significant impact on the market for recycled plastics,” said Greg DeKunder, vice president, polyethylene marketing, Nova Chemicals. “Joining forces enables Nova Chemicals to be a one-stop shop for our customers’ PCR needs, and to provide the peace of mind that comes with buying from Nova Chemicals.”

polytube

As both a recycler and manufacturer, Revolution recycles irrigation tubing and processes it into PCR that is used for manufacturing agricultural, industrial and consumer end-products. Photo from December 2019 On Site article

