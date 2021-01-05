Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
| 1 MINUTE READ

NPE2021 Canceled

The Plastics Industry Association said the “in-person components” of NPE2021 (May 17-21; Orlando) have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
#npe

In an announcement posted to its site and emailed out, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced it would cancel the in-person elements of its triennial NPE event, planned for May 17-21 in Orlando, citing safety concerns around the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

PLASTICS said the decision was reached following consultation with medical and legal experts, its board officers, the NPE executive committee, exhibitors, and association membership saying that health and safety of its members, exhibitors, staff, and attendees were its “highest priority.”

“After extensive review, it has been determined that it is not possible to hold the planned event and also provide a safe environment at that time and location, and therefore we must cancel the in-person show,” the PLASTICS’ statement read.

NPE2021 would have been held at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, Fl. That venue lists 73 cancelled shows, starting back in March 2020 and currently running through October 2021, with 47 having rescheduled. As of December 30, 2020, the OCCC reported 47 rescheduled conventions with an estimated economic impact of $681 million and 73 convention cancellations with an estimated economic impact of $1.78 billion.

NPE

