NPE2021: COVID-19 Update

We at NPE recognize the challenges that you are facing in making hard decisions about your business operations and personal lives each day, as we live through this health crisis. The changes that we all face during the fight against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic not only affect us professionally, but personally. We sincerely hope that you and your families, co-workers, and friends are safe and healthy during this unprecedented time.

From medical supplies and food packaging, to re-tooling our machinery and manufacturing, plastics are essential to the effort to stop the spread of this virus. Plastics will only become increasingly more vital to help keep our families healthy, our food fresh and protected, and our healthcare workers safe.

With NPE2021 more than a year away, we anticipate that things will turn around in the coming months, leading up to an especially vibrant and necessary NPE2021 that will provide the entire industry a platform to recapture lost revenues and business opportunities, and the chance to see colleagues and old friends face-to-face once again.

Already, more than 1,100 companies have committed to exhibiting at NPE2021, occupying nearly 1 million net square feet in exhibit space—reflecting the confidence our industry has in NPE. Over the coming months, we will work to fill the remaining spaces with new and returning companies that plan to showcase the latest technologies in equipment, materials, and plastics processes next May.

With the safety of our attendees and exhibitors top of mind as we plan our 2021 event, we have been communicating with our NPE venue, the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC); Visit Orlando; and vendor partners, to discuss the best-practice COVID-19 measures that they plan to implement with large-scale trade shows and within their own businesses. All are committed to complying with guidelines that are being developed and are working to adopt and implement new, increased measures to ensure the health and safety of event visitors.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide more detailed information regarding the safeguards being put in place as we approach the dates of our show. We appreciate your support of NPE2021 and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and remain committed to planning and providing you with an event where the entire plastics industry supply chain can convene to drive business forward.

We are dedicated to working with you during this time. If you have questions about NPE2021, please do not hesitate to contact us at covid-19@npe.org or refer to the COVID-19 Resources section on our website.

The COVID-19 Resources section also includes a link to a COVID-19 Requests section on the PLASTICS website. We have been receiving requests from our members who are interested in donating supplies and organizations who are in need to fulfill product line request. Requested items include PPE, bottles, caps, HDPE, and PETE. Please visit the page to help donate or fulfill these requests, the information is updated weekly.

Please stay healthy and safe, and we look forward to seeing you next May at a strong and successful NPE2021.

