OCSiAl Opens First Large-Scale Graphene Nanotube Plant

Tuball dispersion quality control. Source: OCSiAl

Luxembourg-based OCSiAl (U.S. office in Columbus, Ohio), a global leader in graphene nanotube technology, has opened its first large-scale production facility in Serbia. The nearly 108,000-square-foot facility will produce 132,217 lbs of OCSiAl’s Tuball nanotubes the first year, with plans to double production by launching a second synthesis unit within the next year, according to OCSiAl Group CEO Konstantin Notman.

Included in the facility are a graphene nanotube synthesis unit, dispersion and concentrate production lines, a research hub, and quality control laboratories. Over the past five years, sales of nanotube concentrates have tripled, driven by rising demand. To support this growth, the facility includes a production line with a capacity of up to 440,925 lb/yr. of easy-to-apply nanotube concentrates, which is enough to enhance up to over 44 million/lbs of plastic or up to 8.7 million lbs of rubber. This will mark a significant step forward in integrating nanomaterials into various industries. More than 1,500 companies worldwide, including leading plastic and rubber manufacturers, already use graphene nanotubes in their production lines.

To meet growing demand, OCSiAl operates a global network of 10 licensed production partners and 25 distributors in more than 50 countries. OCSiAl’s strategic plans are focused on further production expansion across the globe, including the construction of a production facility in Luxembourg as the next step.