One Rock Acquires Nexeo's Plastics Distribution Business

The plastics distribution business of Nexeo Solutions Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, is being acquired by New York City-based investment firm One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (“One Rock”). The transaction will follow the pending acquisition of Nexeo’s specialty chemicals distribution by Univar Inc., Downers Grove, Ill., and is expected to close during the first half of 2019.

Nexeo Plastics is a global leader in the distribution of plastic resins, including prime engineering resins, compounds and masterbatches for over 20 suppliers. Through its vast distribution network, Nexeo Plastics connects world-class suppliers with customers across a broad cross section of industrial segments in more than 60 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.

Said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock, “We are excited about the opportunity to create a standalone plastics distribution business and invest in growth by deepening its relationships with customers and supplier partners. We look forward to collaborating with Nexeo Plastics’ management team to achieve the full potential of the business.”

Said Shawn Williams, executive v.p. of Nexeo Plastics, "We are very excited to have One Rock invest in our business, which Nexeo has built into one of the leading global plastics distribution companies. We look forward to operating as a pure-play plastics business and will focus our talent and resources on expanding our service offering for our suppliers and customers worldwide.”