Related Topics:
OnRobot, a Danish manufacturer of electric grippers for collaborative robots, has opened its first U.S. headquarters in Dallas. The company (onrobot.com) supplies hardware and software for cobots from Universal Robots, Kuka, Fanuc and Yaskawa (see April Keeping Up). OnRobot recently acquired another Danish maker of cobot EOAT, Purple Robotics (see July Keeping Up).
Editor PickAutomation: Strong Vacuum Gripper for Cobots
Piab piCOBOT gripper fits all types of cobots.
News
OnRobot Opens U.S. Office in Dallas
Dassault Acquires IQMS, Pairing Production Monitoring With Product Design
Masterbatch Manufacturer Opts for Customizable Stabilizers to Address Phosphite Issues in Polyolefin Applications
Newcomer Nyltec Polymers Offers Novel Recycled PET/Nylon Resin