OnRobot Opens U.S. Office in Dallas

OnRobot, a Danish manufacturer of electric grippers for collaborative robots, has opened its first U.S. headquarters in Dallas. The company (onrobot.com) supplies hardware and software for cobots from Universal Robots, Kuka, Fanuc and Yaskawa (see April Keeping Up). OnRobot recently acquired another Danish maker of cobot EOAT, Purple Robotics (see July Keeping Up).