11/11/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

Opaque White Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling Proven with 100% rPET

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Swiss masterbatch producer Sukano and French PET bottle machinery builder Sidel collaborated on a project to confirm the bottle-to-bottle recyclability of opaque white light-barrier PET dairy bottles. The firms report that white PET bottles could be made with up to 100% regrind from similar bottles with no detectable color change or loss of light barrier and at the same throughput rate.

 

Monolayer opaque white PET dairy bottles can be recycled back to new bottles at a 100% rate without losing light barrier or productivity.

Monolayer opaque white PET dairy bottles can be recycled back to new bottles at a 100% rate without losing light barrier or productivity. (Photo: Sidel)

 

Monolayer white bottles were made with a Sukano masterbatch and blown into bottles on Sidel’s latest-generation EvoBlow two-stage rotary machine. The bottles were then recycled according to the European PET Bottle Platform (EBPB) protocol. This included melt filtration; no agglomerates were found. Solid-state polymerization (SSP) restored the IV to a level of 0.7-0.8. New bottles were made from 25%, 50% and 100% recyclate and additional Sukano white PET masterbatch (except for the 100% rPET bottles). In all cases, light barrier was confirmed for extreme conditions, such as less than 0.1% light transmission at 550 nm wavelength. “We saw no measurable difference in processing conditions or blowing output while processing the 100% recycled white PET material from Sukano white masterbatches, even under most challenging conditions,” said Naima Boutroy, Sidel global packaging expert. 

