Paulson Offers Virtual ProMolder Seminars

In a bid to “continue minimizing disruption in learning for our customers,” Paulson Training Programs Inc. (Chester, Conn.) is transitioning its in-person Paulson Plastics Academy seminars to a virtual live streaming format using Zoom video conferencing.

Paulson also announced that it will incorporate its web-based injection molding machine simulator—SimTech—into each of the live-streaming ProMolder classes. In a statement, the company said, “You’ll gain the fundamentals and advanced strategies to become a skilled plastics processor all from the safety of your particular environment, and still feel connected.”

This move applies to these upcoming events:

ProMolder 1

April 20-23, 2020

ProMolder 2

May 4-8, 2020

ProMolder 1

May 18-21, 2020

Paulson noted that participants will only need a computer with internet access to participate. Students without a built in or external camera on their computer, can still call into the seminar with their phone and use their computer to share the instructor’s screen.

