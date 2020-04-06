  • PT Youtube
4/6/2020

Paulson Offers Virtual ProMolder Seminars

Paulson Plastics Academy seminars are switching to a virtual live streaming format using Zoom video conferencing.

Tony Deligio

Senior Editor, Plastics Technology

In a bid to “continue minimizing disruption in learning for our customers,” Paulson Training Programs Inc. (Chester, Conn.) is transitioning its in-person Paulson Plastics Academy seminars to a virtual live streaming format using Zoom video conferencing.

Paulson also announced that it will incorporate its web-based injection molding machine simulator—SimTech—into each of the live-streaming ProMolder classes. In a statement, the company said, “You’ll gain the fundamentals and advanced strategies to become a skilled plastics processor all from the safety of your particular environment, and still feel connected.”

This move applies to these upcoming events:

ProMolder 1
April 20-23, 2020

ProMolder 2
May 4-8, 2020

ProMolder 1
May 18-21, 2020

Paulson noted that participants will only need a computer with internet access to participate. Students without a built in or external camera on their computer, can still call into the seminar with their phone and use their computer to share the instructor’s screen.

Paulson Training SimTech

Paulson Training’s virtual seminars will also include the use of its SimTech injection molding simulation tool. 

