PCS Company Launches New Website

PCS Company (Fraser, Mich.)—a supplier of mold bases, mold components, molding supplies, hot runner systems, and cutting tools—has launched a new website. The responsive design allows the site to be viewed on any screen: mobile, tablet or desktop. In addition, PCS says the new site features enhanced online account access, including the ability to view order history, order status, and simplified reordering of commonly ordered items.
Other features include one-page ordering for easy checkout, and the ability to use an account or place credit card orders. Live product order features include the ability to view product availability, product page promotional pricing, and product feature sorting capabilities.
In addition to convenient ordering options, PCS says the new site has quick CAD file delivery via zip files, mass product easy-order upload ability, and custom product online order forms. A blog will offer industry expert information, including details on product solutions.
PCS Company’s new website features a responsive design for viewing on any screen.
