Perstrop's Non-Phthalate PVC Plasticizer Gets 'Green Light' from FDA

Related Topics: Additives

Automotive

Materials

Medical

Packaging

Sweden’s Perstorp Group (U.S. office in Florence, Ky.) has obtained food contact notification FCN 001967 from the FDA for the use of Pevalen as a plasticizer in PVC polymers for use in repeated‐use food contact articles.

“The food contact notification will further strengthen the offer to the North American market which we believe will be a major growth region for a product like polyester plasticizer Pevalen, as it helps flexible PVC producers design products that meet the highest national regulatory requirements, without sacrificing performance or quality”, said Perstorp product manager Jenny Klevås.

Pevalen (pentaerythritol tetravalerate or PETV) is Perstorp’s high-performance, true non-phthalate plasticizer. It is said to be the perfect choice for sensitive applications and products in direct human contact, e.g. apparel and accessories, sports & leisure products, automotive interiors or other indoor applications such as furniture, floors or wall coverings in both homes and public spaces. Pevalen boasts a unique performance unmatched by any other general-purpose plasticizer with high plasticizing efficiency in combination with low migration and volatility.

Global demand for non-phthalate plasticizers is predicted to continue to grow at an annual rate of about 100,000 tons/200 million lbs, and based on this forecast, Perstorp is substantially expanding Pevalen’s production capacity from 2019 onwards. Perstorp has entered into a long-term production agreement with the Italian company Alcoplast Srl.. The new partnership more than doubles current production capacity, bringing it in total to 50,000 ton/100 million lbs per year.