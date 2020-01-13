Phillips-Medisize to Expand Research Operation in Denmark

Medical product manufacturer Phillips-Medisize, part of Molex, is planning on opening an expanded Global Innovation and Development (GID) site in Denmark in the second quarter of 2020. Equipped to serve clients with cleanroom assembly and molding, approximately 500 m2 of the floor space from the GID’s existing 8400 m2 building will be repurposed as a cleanroom.

A Phillips-Medisize spokesperson told Plastics Technology that the company is currently focused on injection molding machines in the range of 35 to 110 tons at its GID facility but declined to disclose how much the company would be investing in the Danish site. The goal of the facility is to bring new products to market faster, in part by developing a robust process that can be transferred to any facility in the world.

“The expansion will streamline the development process and reduce the time it takes to get to clinical trials,” the spokesperson said. “Thereafter, we can transfer manufacturing to any number of Phillips-Medisize production facilities throughout the globe.”

From an application standpoint, the GID’s focus is drug delivery devices with a requirement for clean room molding and assembly. The site in Stuer is equipped for clean room assembly and molding, but is primarily focused on the assembly and testing of complex drug delivery devices for pharmaceutical clients under GMP requirements.

Approximately 500 m2 of the floor space at Phillips-Medisize expanded site in Stuer, Denmark will be dedicated to developing drug-delivery devices requiring clean room molding and assembly.