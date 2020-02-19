Plastic Molding Technology Expands Plant to Add Value-Added Operations

Plastic Molding Technology Inc. (PMT) has leased the remaining 39,000 ft2 of its existing site in El Paso, Texas, giving it nearly 100,000 ft2 of space and allowing it to expand operations without moving from its current location, which gives it strategic access to Mexico. A company spokesperson told Plastics Technology that PMT is currently evaluating what new capabilities it might implement over the next 18 months, including a clean room and automated assembly. The company is focused on project-specific value added capabilities, including automated and manual assembly cells, bagging, sealing, pad printing and more. The company said the expanded space, combined with its location on the boarder, will support major international assembly operations in Mexico.

Growing its facility footprint is part of PMT’s strategic plan to expand its medical molding capabilities alongside its other main business segments, the company stated in a release. PMT has already dedicated 2500 ft2 to a new medical molding center, with this space being prepared for installation of four all-electric molding machines, ranging up to 165 tons. PMT is also working toward both ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certifications in 2020.

The spokesperson said the remaining square footage will allow PMT to incorporate a clean room within the next 18 months. It will also be used to expand its assembly operations, open up space for new presses, and add additional warehousing space. The company stated that currently more than 95 percent of its 62 injection molding machines are running automation.

