Plastic Systems Opens U.S. Headquarters

Pegaso Industries S.p.A. of Italy has established a U.S. headquarters for its Plastic Systems subsidiary, a supplier of auxiliary equipment for materials conveying, loading, granulating, drying and blending. Plastic Systems US occupies a 8000 ft2 facility in Atlanta (plasticsystems.it), headed up by Michael Smith, v.p. of sales and service, whose resume includes 20 years with Husky Injection Molding Systems, where he supplied Plastic Systems auxiliaries along with Husky presses.
Michael Smith, v.p. of sales and service for Plastic Systems, which is setting up a U.S. headquarters in Atlanta.
Smith also plans to offer products from sister companies in the Pegaso group: PET Solutions (PET resin and preform drying, storage, and handling systems); Blauwer (chillers, TCUs, heat pumps); and Ergomec (powder and pellet storage, conveying and dosing). For new products from Plastic Systems introduced at K 2019, see Keeping Up section.
