PlastiCert Adds Two Molding Machines

In late December, PlastiCert installed two new Cincinnati Milacron injection molding machines—200 and 315 tons—building out the company’s fleet that includes vertical and horizontal presses ranging from 30 to 500 tons.

These were not the company’s only injection molding machine additions in 2020. In March, it added a 55-ton VC-2R Multiplas vertical clamp machine. Earlier, it expanded the upper range of its fleet with a new 500-ton Cincinnati Milacron MTs. That press replaced a used 440-ton press the company acquired in 2006.

In a release, PlastiCert said the arrivals of these latest machines allowed it to decommission multiple older presses. The production floor has also been rearranged for efficiency and lean flow. The new machines are the the culmination of a nearly $1.5 million investment in the company.

These investments are part of a capital improvement plan laid out in 2017 that aims to replace every older piece of major equipment in the company over four years. Also included in those plans would be the repurchase of the company’s facility and a possible expansion of it. In a release, Craig Porter, president and owner, noted that PlastiCert has been debt free after a management buyout in 2011.

