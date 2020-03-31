PLASTICS Cancels Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit; Some Aspects Move to Virtual Platforms

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced that the 2020 Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, originally scheduled for May 18-20, 2020 in Cincinnati, OH, will be canceled due to the travel bans and guidelines that are in place for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Some aspects of the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit will be moved to virtual platforms for attendees and exhibitors. The next in-person Re|focus will be in conjunction with NPE2021: The Plastics Show, which will take place May 17-21, 2021 in Orlando, FL. The next standalone Re|focus event will take place in Cincinnati, OH May 23-25, 2022.

“The entire PLASTICS staff has been monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and our primary concern is for the attendees, speakers and staff to remain healthy and safe during this time,” said PLASTICS Director of Sustainability Ashley Hood-Morley. “We are eager to offer our attendees opportunities to learn more about the sustainability initiatives at the forefront of our industry through our virtual events and look forward to hosting everyone during NPE2021: The Plastics Show.”

The dates and information for the Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit virtual events will be announced soon.

To learn how the plastics industry is responding to COVID-19, please visit the PLASTICS Resource page here: https://www.plasticsindustry.org/resources/covid-19-resources

Re|focus 2019.