PLASTICS Has a New President & CEO—Tony Radoszewski

Radoszewski will replace Bill Carteaux, who had lead the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) for nearly 15 years, before succumbing to leukemia on Dec. 10, 2019. Radoszewski holds a degree in chemistry from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. His career in plastics began in 1980, when he started in polyolefin sales with Phillips Chemical Company. He advanced into management roles with Phillips in 1986, moving to Houston. In 1992, he became the oil & gas sales manager for Phillips Driscopipe, now Performance Pipe, based in Richardson, Tex. He would become director of business development for a new strategic division, before becoming the sales director for the Phillips and Sumitomo Chemical joint venture, Phillips Sumika. In 1995, he joined Advanced Drainage Systems as the director of marketing and business development. He worked there for seven years before becoming president of Wentworh Group International.

In his 13 years as president of the Plastics Pipe Institute, he led efforts that increased membership, cashflow and profitability, while enhancing member services and strenghtening stakeholder relationships, according to PLASTICS press release.

Since Carteaux’s passing, PLASTICS veteran Patty Long has served as interim president and CEO. In a release, Radoszewski said, “I know as I step in to lead the great PLASTICS organization that I have much to learn and I am dedicated to listening to members as a top priority and understanding the opportunities and challenges we have. I have great respect for what has been done to build this association and I am truly honored to be able to lead PLASTICS, and along with our team, take the association to the next level.”