PLASTICS President and CEO Tony Radoszewski Pens Letter to Congress

PLASTICS President and CEO Tony Radoszewski recently wrote a letter to all members of the United States Congress in both the House and Senate underscoring the amazing efforts our industry has undertaken during these unprecedented times. The full letter can be found here.

The letter highlighted specific examples of PLASTICS members who have gone above and beyond including in some cases turning production lines completely on their heads to generate vital protective equipment such as gloves, gowns, and masks, with many working around the clock to get these much-needed supplies to those who need them. Other examples included members who have upped their efforts to continue supplying vital food and medical packaging or the essential components to those supply chains.

Up and down the stream, the plastics industry is rising to the challenges we are facing, and this letter made sure Congress is aware of that fact. Radoszewski concluded his letter thanking the men and women on the front lines including those in the plastics industry working so hard to ensure we will get through these challenges. Additionally, Radoszewski offered the assistance of the Plastics Industry Association to Congress if needed now and as America emerges on the other side of COVID-19.