Register Now for Plastics Technology Expo (PTXPO)

The Plastics Technology Expo (PTXPO), organized by Plastics Technology parent company Gardner Business Media Inc., has opened registration for the 2025 event, which takes place March 18-20 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Now in its third iteration, the molding and moldmaking event includes three days of exhibits, technical education and professional networking. Produced in association with sister publication MoldMaking Technology, PTXPO 2025 registration opens with the show’s exhibit hall more than 75% sold out and featuring nearly 150 companies supplying injection molding, auxiliary equipment, automation, machining, tooling, workholding, materials, software and services for the injection molding and moldmaking industry.



In addition to what’s anticipated to be an exhibit hall featuring more than 200 companies displaying products and services, PTXPO will feature a full program of educational Tech Talks on the show floor, as well as in-booth machine demonstrations and professional networking events throughout the event.

