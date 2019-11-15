PLASTICS: U.S. Industry Grew in 2018

According to the Plastics Industry Association’s (PLASTICS’) 2019 Size & Impact report, the size of the U.S. plastics industry expanded in 2018, accounting for 993,000 jobs and $451.3 billion worth of shipments. When suppliers to the plastics industry are included, the report indicated that there were 1.70 million jobs that depended on the industry in 2018, and total shipments grew to $581.6 billion. Read the entire report for more macro-level insights and forecasts for the U.S. plastics industry (the full report is free for PLASTICS members).

