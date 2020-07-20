Polykar Adds Film Line Dedicated to Biopolymers

Polykar, a North American leader in the manufacturing of sustainable flexible packaging, purchased a complete extrusion line from Reifenhauser Polyrema that will be dedicated to make biopolymer films.

Operating out of its state-of-the-art plant in Montreal, Canada, Polykar has been making compostable films and bags for organic waste collection since 2009. This recent purchase will double its capacity for certified compostable bags to meet growing customer demand.

“Reifenhauser Polyrema has a long history in making extrusion lines that can effectively run various types of biopolymers. This expertise, the well-known reliability of their equipment and the ability to provide a customized solution for our facility made Reifenhauser the most viable partner,” explais Amir Karim, Polykar president and CEO.

The new line will be equipped with Reifenhauser’s EVO Ultra Range extruders designed to process all types of biopolymers in addition to the full range of traditional polymers. The EVO Ultra die provides advanced mechanical properties and higher tolerances with an overall lower pressure. The special thermo-element helps to eliminate over-heating of the melt entering the die center.

Reifenhäuser Polyrema worked closely with Polykar to custom fit the line into a location with space limitations and utilize Polykar’s existing tower structure with minimal changes.