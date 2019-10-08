  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
10/8/2019 | 1 MINUTE READ

Polykar Adds Third W&H Multi-Layer Line

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

New Optimex adds seven million lb of capacity.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Blown film processor Polykar announced that it has installed and commissioned a third Windmöeller & Höelscher (W&H) Optimex line at its Montreal plant. Polykar makes polyethylene film, certified compostable bags, garbage bags, and food- and industrial-grade liners.

The Optimex system will give Polykar the flexibility to produce a broad range of three-layer film films at high outputs while ensuring maximum quality and faster product changeovers, the processor says.

Polykar says its $3 million investment will support the increasing demand from North American customers for high quality and complex PE-based film structures. The additional line also increases the processor’s multi-layer capacity to 22 million lb and will result in quicker product turnaround, the company notes.

 

New W&H Line at Polykar

 

Commenting at the machine start up, Amir Karim, president of Polykar, notes, ‘’We are very excited to see our third Optimex line installed, not only for the much-needed increase in production, but also for the addition of half a dozen new technical positions in our coextrusion department, which will help us ramp up our share of the convertor film market.’’

Polykar’s first Optimex machine was installed in 2014, and was the 100th such line sold worldwide by W&H. “Looking back, I remember convincing Polykar that the Optimex would be a consistent and reliable machine that would allow them to produce high-quality coex films,” recalls Andrew Wheeler, president of W&H in North America. “Now, three lines in, we are trusted partners and friends. For W&H, it’s very satisfying to work with another family-owned company that puts as much value on the quality of machinery as we do.” 

 


 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic