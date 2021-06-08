Polykemi to Have Compounding Production on Three Continents

Just three months ago we reported that Sweden’s Polykemi Group AB is investing nearly $12 million to build its own compounding plant in Gastonia, NC. Now the company has announced opening another production unit in China. Production start-up for both will commence in 2022, so that the company will now have a footprint on three continents. Said Polykemi CEO Magnus Lindahl,“Our high-quality materials are in strong demand and we are opening up also in central China to be able to serve our customers even faster and better.”

Since its start in 2005, Polykemi Compounds in Kunshan, outside Shanghai, has improved its standing on the Chinese market. A third plant expansion at Kunshan was inaugurated in 2019, and both Polykemi Compounds and its subsidiaries Scanfill AB and Rondo Plast AB are now producing customer-adapted plastic compounds of the highest quality in Kunshan, both from virgin raw material and high-quality recycled raw materials. Next year, the Polykemi Group will further strengthen its presence in China with the new production unit in Chongqing, situated 1600 kilometers from Kunshan.

As previously reported, the company produces a broad range of thermoplastic compounds with a strong presence in Europe and Asia. In fact, its portfolio includes nearly evry thermoplastic with the exception of PVC. Polykemi began offering its products in North America in 2014 through a cooperative partnership with compounder Omni Plastics, Evansville, Indiana.