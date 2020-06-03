Polymax TPE Expands R&D Capabilities

A $400,000 capital investment to R&D and production capabilities was recently announced by Polymax TPE, Waukegan, Ill., as part of the company’s efforts to increase efficiency and support of the North American market. The lab line expansion is highlighted by a Coperion ZSK Mc¹⁸ twin-screw compounding extruder, an Econ Underwater Pelletizing (EUP) system, as well as other auxiliary equipment.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have been forced to adjust, having to learn how to do more with less, which requires new processes, systems and materials to be constantly evaluated. Arriving at the perfect time, the addition of the new lab line will result in Polymax TPE delivering an even faster response to customers, according to v.p. of sales Tom Castile. “In this challenging economy, customers have a stronger need for shorter lead times. Polymax was already well-positioned to serve these customers, but with the new line, we will increase our efficiency to fulfill requests. Customers can expect the same consistency and quality as we help them to better adjust to the current landscape of the industry,” said Castile.

With the added R&D capabilities brought on by this line, Polymax will continue to expand the Maxelast brand, as well as their A-Series and P-Series product lines that serve the medical markets. It will also support the strong surge of re-shoring efforts that continue across the industry.