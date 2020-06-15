PolyOne Expands Production of OnFlex TPEs to North America

PolyOne, Avon Lake, Ohio, is now manufacturing select OnFlex TPEs in North America, expanding its production capabilities beyond facilities in Europe and Asia.

Commercially available worldwide for over four years, the added production for OnFlex LO and OnFlex AF TPE grades at the company’s McHenry Ill. facility reportedly offers improved lead times for automotive OEMs and molders in North America.

Useful for a broad range of automotive applications, including HVAC seals and flaps, OnFlex LO TPEs meet stringent odor (VDA 270) and fogging (VDA 278) standards. They are also said to reduce volatile VOCs by up to 50% versus existing TPEs.

The OnFlex AF grades boast long-term sealing performance, reduced noise and vibration, and excellent UV resistance and weatherability. They reportedly meet diverse performance needs for interior and exterior automotive applications including trays, door pockets, fasteners, clips, roof rack pads, roof and door trim, and window encapsulations.



“Speed to market and production capacity go hand-in-hand toward meeting customer and market needs. Performance of these particular OnFlex grades enables automakers to innovate while complying with regulatory demands and sustainability concerns for vehicle interior air quality. With North American production, our regional customers will also benefit from improved lead times and potential cost savings, said Jean-Paul Scheepens, general manager, Americas, for PolyOne’s specialty engineered materials.