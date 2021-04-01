PPS Replaces Metal and Rubber in Automotive Thermal Management Systems

A high-performance mono-layer extrusion Ryton PPS grade from Solvay (U.S. office in Alfaretta, Ga.) has been optimized for the production of corrugated tubing. The new technology was a collaboration between Solvay and Germany’s Maincor Rohrsysteme GmbH & Co., a plastic pipe manufacturer for both building and industrial applications. The partners are said to have pioneered a technique to manufacture a more flexible, extruded corrugated tubing with varying wall thicknesses and diameters. This advance is expected to help meet new thermal management design challenges stemming from combining internal combustion engine and e-mobility technologies, including batteries, e-motors, and power electronics.

Available globally, the newly optimized durable, lightweight Ryton XE3500BL resin grade has been specified by leading automotive OEMs to replace heavier and bulkier rubber tubing/metal clamp systems to develop more flexible and agile solutions for fluid delivery lines. Solvay’s Ryton PPS reportedly has remarkable thermal stability up to 200 C/392 F, exceptional dimensional stability even at elevated temperatures and in harsh environments, mechanical strength, ductility, toughness, superior chemical resistance and is inherently flame retardant.

Said Brian Baleno, Solvay Specialty Polymers head of marketing-transportation, “The trend for engine downsizing puts pressure on auto engineers seeking room to install ever complex thermal management assembly systems as components compete for space in the engine bay. Corrugated tubing made from Ryton PPS will significantly broaden the range of under-the-hood thermal management applications such as turbocharger exhaust gas recirculation circuits and ventilation and vacuum lines for fuel tanks, engine housings and crankcase conveying vapor, gases or condensates.”

Said Manuel Zink, Maincor Rohrsysteme’s head of sales for automotive/home appliances and special applications, “Developing a successful process to manufacture corrugated tubing from Solvay’s Ryton PPS demonstrates Maincor’s processing knowledge and technical expertise. We worked closely with Solvay to improve weight savings and production efficiencies and to reduce costs. Post-extrusion thermoforming trials using XYZ coordinate axis ensured optimizing tube geometries to fit available space in engine bays for time-saving component assembly.”